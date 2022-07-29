EF-0 tornado touches down in Litchfield County: National Weather Service

The tornado touched down in Norfolk around 6:35 p.m. and traveled about five miles, ending in Colebrook by 6:50 p.m.

COLEBROOK, Conn. — An EF-0 tornado touched down in Litchfield County on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service - Albany. (NWS)

Observers from the NWS went to the area to observe the damage Friday.

The tornado touched down in Norfolk around 6:35 p.m. and traveled about five miles, ending in Colebrook by 6:50 p.m.

The damage was "sporadic," consisting of fallen trees and broken branches. Some barns along Pinney Street lost siding, while one barn had a door torn off, observers said.

There were no injuries or deaths reported.

The peak wind speed reached around 75 MPH.

Witnesses told the NWS that the tornado developed to the rear of a thunderstorm and was well lit by the sun.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.