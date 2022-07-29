x
Litchfield County

EF-0 tornado touches down in Litchfield County: National Weather Service

The tornado touched down in Norfolk around 6:35 p.m. and traveled about five miles, ending in Colebrook by 6:50 p.m.
Credit: Justin Parizo

COLEBROOK, Conn. — An EF-0 tornado touched down in Litchfield County on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service - Albany. (NWS)

Observers from the NWS went to the area to observe the damage Friday.

The tornado touched down in Norfolk around 6:35 p.m. and traveled about five miles, ending in Colebrook by 6:50 p.m.

The damage was "sporadic," consisting of fallen trees and broken branches. Some barns along Pinney Street lost siding, while one barn had a door torn off, observers said.

There were no injuries or deaths reported.

The peak wind speed reached around 75 MPH.

Witnesses told the NWS that the tornado developed to the rear of a thunderstorm and was well lit by the sun.

