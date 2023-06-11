1 killed after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Torrington: Police

The driver of the 2023 Toyota Corolla had no reported injuries and stayed on scene to assist with the investigation, police said.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — One person was killed after a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night in Torrington, police said.

Police said that officers responded around 10:10 p.m. to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Winsted Road at the intersection with South Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Jesse Christiano of Torrington, was found unconscious at the scene with serious, "life-threatening" injuries. Police determined that Christiano had been thrown off his motorcycle while driving and was taken by a LifeStar helicopter to Hartford Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the 2023 Toyota Corolla involved in the crash had no reported injuries and stayed on scene to assist with the investigation, police said.

Based on evidence found at the scene, police learned that Christiano had been driving his motorcycle south on Winsted Road and pulled off the west shoulder area of the road near the intersection with South Road.

The Corolla was traveling south on Winsted Road when it struck Christiano as he was attempting to either turn on South Road or take a U-turn onto Winsted Road, police said.

The Torrington Police Investigation Team, Torrington Fire Department, Trinity Ambulance Service, LifeStar, and CTDOT responded to assist with the investigation. Police are continuing to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with information or video to contact the lead investigator Detective Segui or the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2000.

The road was closed overnight during the investigation and reopened Sunday around 4 a.m., police said.

