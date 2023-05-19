911 calls lead police to wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Torrington: Troopers

One of the callers told the dispatcher that the wrong-way vehicle turned around and started going the correct way, but was still driving erratically.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A Waterbury man is facing DUI and wrong-way driving charges, and Connecticut State Police are thanking the drivers on Route 8 for reporting the driver to 911 before a potential crash.

State police were called to Route 8 North near Exit 43 in Torrington around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Multiple 911 calls reported the wrong-way driver. One of the callers told the dispatcher that the wrong-way vehicle turned around and started going the correct way but was still driving erratically and swerving through lanes.

The caller added that the vehicle exited Route 8 North at Exit 44 and got onto East Main Street before going onto Route 8 South.

Troopers stopped the vehicle around Exit 41 and found the driver, Michael Wiggins, 67, showing signs of impairment. After a sobriety test that Wiggins did not perform to standard, he was taken into state police custody, troopers said.

Wiggins was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, failing to drive in the proper lane, and driving the wrong way. He was later released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

State police thank the 911 callers who reported the incident and encourage those who see a wrong-way driver to call 911 while keeping a safe distance away.

