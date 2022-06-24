84-year-old Avon man commits armed robbery at Torrington bank: Police

Police executed the warrant and found the same handgun used in the robbery, along with other evidence.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — An 84-year-old is accused of robbing a bank in Torrington earlier this week. He told officers that his recent financial difficulties and the economy led him to commit the armed robbery, according to police.

James Thompson, of Avon, allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from Litchfield Bancorp on East Main Street on Wednesday. He was armed with a smaller handgun during the robbery, police said.

Using surveillance footage, police identified Thompson's car. Police also received a tip for the suspect's identity after posting surveillance photos on social media.

Police were then able to obtain a search warrant for his home. Police executed the warrant and found the same handgun used in the robbery, along with other evidence, including the suspect's car.

Thompson was arrested and held on a $250,000 bond. He appeared in court Friday.

So far, police charged Thompson with robbery and larceny. Charges may be updated as the investigation continues, police said.

