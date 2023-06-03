Cyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Torrington: Police

Both the car driver and the bicyclist were traveling south at the time of the collision, police determined.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle in Torrington on Friday morning has died, according to police.

Police were called to Winsted Road near Machuga Road around 9 a.m. Friday for a report of a crash involving a bicycle.

Officers found an unconscious person with serious injuries lying on the shoulder of the road.

Police determined the bicyclist was thrown from her bike due to the collision. Both the car driver and the bicyclist were traveling south at the time of the collision, police determined.

The bicyclist, identified as Shawn Kiefer, 47, of Torrington, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries Friday evening, according to police in an update Saturday.

The driver who hit Kiefer's bike is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Winsted Road was closed until early Friday afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Torrington Police Officer Buzzi at 860-489-2000.

