Investigators release body camera footage of Torrington officer-involved shooting

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The state's Office of the Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting with a Torrington police officer earlier this week.

A 53-year-old man called Litchfield County Dispatch on Wednesday afternoon threatening to kill himself, according to officials. Torrington police officers David Kisiel and Jeffrey Buzzi were called to the home on Tioga Street.

The officers arrived just minutes after the call was made, and they found the man in the basement of the home. Buzzi's body camera video shows the man laying down and can be heard hurling profanities at the officers.

The man then advanced on the officers with a knife in his hand, the Office of the Inspector General said. The officers are heard in body camera footage repeatedly telling the man to drop the knife, but he did not. Body camera video shows the officers coming back upstairs as the man continued to advance with the knife. Buzzi then discharged his weapon three times, striking the man, officials said.

Officer Kisiel also discharged his taser.

Then officers radioed, "shots fired" and requested an ambulance, officials said.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Inspector General's investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if the officers will remain on duty during the investigation.

