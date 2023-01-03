Fired Torrington sergeant reinstated by state labor board

Gerald Peters, who was with the department for almost 20 years, was fired for excessive use of force in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A show of support in Torrington for a fired police sergeant who wants to get back on the force.

"At what point will there be justice for Jay?" one resident asked officials on the Board of Public Safety.

Gerald “Jay” Peters was fired in May of 2021 for an incident that happened the year before. Body cam video showed Peters pepper spraying a suspect in handcuffs and taking him out of a wheelchair to bring him to the floor.

He was fired for using excessive force. But the Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration Labor Department disagrees.

"Based on their decision I should be back at work," Peters said.

The board issued a decision last week saying he was not fired for just cause.

It said the suspect had been combative with officers, kicking and spitting at them prior to the incident, and that Peters did not break any of the department’s rules. It found he should be reinstated as a sergeant, with full back pay and no break in his seniority.

However, Peters’ said he’s been told by the city not to return.

"I was notified on February 27 that I’m not to return to work that the city is appealing I got a letter from Chief Baldwin," he said. "It just tells me at this point that I don’t have the support to be a police officer, police sergeant, supervisor, commanding officer, I just don’t have the support to do that."

At a Board of Public Safety meeting Wednesday evening the matter was discussed in executive session behind closed doors.

However, several people spoke out in support of Peters.

"How many times do you have to hear no from investigations from the labor board, before you finally stand up and say we made a mistake and we’re sorry," one resident said.

"If we’re not supporting our police how do we expect them to support us," another resident said.

Peters, who was with the Torrington Police Department for nearly 20 years said despite everything that has happened, his wish is to return.

"I love my city, id love to come back, I’d love to get back to work. If they want to appeal then we’ll continue with litigation," he said.

Both the mayor and the police chief declined to comment.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.