2 charged with breaking into Torrington home, assault: police

Police said the suspects were trying to take items from a previous relationship by force

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Two people are facing charges after Torrington police said they broke into a home and assaulted a resident inside.

Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Dutton Hill. A caller reported an intruder in the home with a firearm.

According to police, 29-year-old Jacob Greene of Windsor and 19-year-old Cassie Lucca of Canton broke into the home through a basement apartment door.

Police said Greene was armed with a pistol-style paintball gun with a laser sight. The weapon resembled a real handgun, according to police.

Greene then reportedly pointed the laser sight from the weapon at an person inside the home. There, Greene demanded items that had previously belonged to Lucca, police said.

A physical fight broke out between Greene and the other man and Greene reportedly struck the man multiple times while on top of him. Police said the other man was able to get Green's weapon and strike him in the head with it, stopping the assault.

Greene and Lucca then left the apartment and were detained by police.

Police said Greene and Lucca broke into the home with the intention of taking, by force, two pants, two tank tops, and a painting that was bought at a Goodwill store. According to police, the items were there from a prior relationship involving Lucca.

Police said Greene and Lucca were not truthful with investigators regarding their intentions and actions.

Greene was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, illegal use of a fake gun, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and larceny in the sixth degree.

Green is currently held on a $400,000 bond.

Lucca was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespassing in the second degree, and larceny in the sixth degree.

Lucca is currently being held on $100,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court later Wednesday morning.

