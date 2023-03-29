Man arrested for fleeing police, threatening school: Torrington police

Torrington Middle School was placed in a soft lockdown while police searched for the suspect in the afternoon.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested on Wednesday for fleeing police capture and for making vague threats to a school's safety in Torrington.

Police said at around 12 p.m., officers went to Spencer Rd. and Torringford St., for a reported abandoned or disabled motor vehicle in the roadway, where the driver had gotten out and run into the woods. They determined the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from them earlier in the day while trying to conduct an investigation.

After fleeing from officers, the driver contacted Litchfield County Dispatch and made vague comments about, “posting up at a school” if police continued to follow him. Torrington police say they were not following him.

Officers continued to look for him in Torrington and surrounding towns while also increasing police at local schools.

Torrington Middle School was put in a soft lockdown because of its location to the vehicle and the veiled threat, as officers blocked off the area north of Spencer Rd.

Connecticut State Police assisted with a police K-9 for a track, and the Torrington Police Drone was used as well to cover the area.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., police said they found him in the area of Magnolia Court, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was identified as Bounnhang Xaysithideth, 47. His address wasn't provided.

Xaysithideth was charged with:

4 counts 1st Degree Failure to Appear

3 counts 2nd Degree Failure to Appear

3 counts 3rd Degree Burglary

3 counts 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief

2 counts 6th Degree Larceny

1 count Criminal attempt at 6th Degree Larceny

Xaysithideth was held on a bond of $372,000 and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior court on September 30.

