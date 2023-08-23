Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault in Torrington

Witnesses report a verbal altercation occurred prior to the man being assaulted.

TORRINGTON, Conn — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted outside of a Torrington store on Wednesday night.

Torrington police said they responded at 7:40 p.m. to 1051 East Main St. outside the Smoke Toke store for the report of an assault. Officers found a 53-year-old man, unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The man sustained serious injuries and is listed in critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital.

Witnesses report a verbal altercation occurred prior to the man being assaulted. The assailant reportedly fled in a silver Chevy Trax.

There were no weapons reported in the assault and the assault appears to have stemmed from the verbal altercation.

Police are asking for any witnesses who may have observed the assault to contact the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090 and reference Case 23-29989.

