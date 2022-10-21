x
Torrington

Woodbridge man killed after car crashes off Route 8 below overpass: Police

The crash killed 82-year-old Barry Zaret after the RAV4 he was driving "took flight" and crashed onto the road below an overpass.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

A Woodbridge man is dead after police said he drove off Route 8, falling to the road below. 

State police said 82-year-old Barry Zaret was driving south on Route 8 in the area of exit 45 in Torrington. Around 2:15 p.m., Zaret drove off the roadway left just before exit 44. 

Zaret then drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound. 

Zaret's vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 Limited, then "took flight" according to police, and hit the guardrail fence on the Wintrop Street overpass. 

Police said Zaret collided with a cement wall on Wintrop Street which was about 20 feet below Route 8. Zaret's final resting position was suspended on telephone wires, according to officials. 

Zaret was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. 

Police are still investigating the crash. 

