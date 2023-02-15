1 injured after car hits building in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. — One person was seriously injured Wednesday after the car they were in hit a building.
Torrington police dispatch confirmed that a car slammed into a building in the area of Peck St and Rt 202 and that Life Star was called to airlift the injured person.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
----
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.