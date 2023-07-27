'She's fighting' | Torrington community shows support for teen girl involved in crash

Seventeen-year-old Destiny Cohen was in a car crash on Route 8 in Litchfield last week.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Friends, family, and community members of a Torrington teen are hoping for a miracle. They gathered on Wednesday to pray for 17-year-old Destiny Cohen as she fights for her life after she was in a car crash on Route 8 in Litchfield last week.

“It was a knock on the door, and it was a mother’s worst nightmare,” said Crystal Cohen.

It’s been one week since Crystal Cohen got the news that her 17-year-old daughter was in a serious car crash – one that has the teen still fighting for her life.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” said Cohen.

Last Wednesday, State Police said Destiny Cohen was driving a car that went off the side of Route 8 in Litchfield, rolled over, and struck a tree. An off-duty firefighter witnessed the wreck and jumped into action to try and rescue her.

“He was an angel sent from God. He was where he needed to be and I honestly don’t believe that I would be here getting the chance to talk to you if it weren’t for him,” said Cohen.

That firefighter showed up Wednesday night to a prayer vigil held for Destiny.

“Seeing it all happen was a shock to me,” said Chris Lariccia.

He and her mom met for the first time and embraced.

“I couldn’t wait to meet her. It was one of those things that, the connection,” said Lariccia.

As Destiny continues to fight for her life he along with dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to pray that she makes a full recovery.

“She’s going to come home. She’s going to come home. She’s strong. She’s fighting. She’s showing slight improvements every day,” said Cohen.

This is the fourth car wreck in the last month that’s left multiple minors in critical condition, and some have died, but Destiny’s mom said that she is making progress day by day and they aren’t giving up hope.

