Torrington fire crews battle house fire; 1 man injured

Fire officials said the man and a dog managed to escape the home but he was flown via Life Star to a hospital to treat burns and smoke inhalation.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man and his dog escaped an early morning fire in Torrington, but not without injury.

Torrington fire crews were called to a home on Cedar Lane around 3:30 a.m. on numerous reports of a fire from neighbors.

When the crews got to the scene, they found fire coming out of the home's windows and that the fire was on the first and second floors.

A man and his dog managed to get out of the home on their own; however, the man was flown via Life Star to a hospital due to burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Officials said they do not know his condition at this time.

The man was the only person who lived in the home and no other injuries were reported.

Batallion Chief Patrick Doyle said there was extensive damage to the first and second floors of the home.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.





