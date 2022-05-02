Torrington man charged with hate crime after setting fire to SUV

Police said he was charged with a hate crime and arson.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington police arrested a man who they said set his neighbor's SUV on fire because he said he disliked the neighbor's Mormon faith.

Police said they were called to a multi-family home on East Pearl Street just before 3:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they were told by a witness that lived in the residence they saw someone who lives there start a fire by the gas tank of a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.

Officers determined that 22-year-old Samuel Vandeusen was a suspect in the case. When speaking with police, he said that he had started the fire because "he didn't like or agree" with the SUV's owner because, "he dislikes the Mormon faith," according to police.

Vandeusen was charged with deprivation of rights, arson 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree and breach of peace 2nd degree. Deprivation of rights is considered a hate crime, police said.

Vanduesen was held on a $250,000 surety bond and is expected to appear at the Torrington Superior Court on Monday.

