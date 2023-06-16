Torrington man shot by police justified according to the Inspector General

A man was advancing on an officer with a knife, when the officer shot and wounded him.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The shooting of a Torrington man by an officer was justified according to a report from the Inspector General released Friday.

According to the report, on March 23, 2022, Brian Dungan called his brother Roy Dungan, a state trooper, and said, “What do I have to do to have a State Trooper shoot me?” Trooper Dungan then called dispatch to inform them and ask for a welfare check for his brother who was living in their elderly parent's basement.

Two Torrington officers Jeffrey Buzzi and David Kisiel were dispatched, to the home and upon entering the basement, Brian started swearing at them.

He then advanced on the officers with a knife in his hand, the Office of the Inspector General said. The officers are heard in body camera footage repeatedly telling Brian to drop the knife, but he did not. Body camera video shows the officers coming back upstairs as the man continued to advance with the knife. Buzzi then discharged his weapon three times, striking Brian, officials said.

Officer Kisiel also discharged his taser.

Brian underwent emergency surgery to repair the damage from the bullet wound to his left chest. Brian remained in the hospital for eight days and was discharged on March 31, 2022.

The report said, "Officer Buzzi fired his handgun because he honestly believed that he, along with Officer Kisiel, faced the imminent use of deadly physical force by Brian Dungan. This belief was reasonable because a reasonably trained police officer in the same circumstances would have believed the same thing."

Warning: graphic video. Body footage of officer-involved shooting in Torrington released

The report concludes, "The investigation establishes that Officer Jeffrey Buzzi used deadly force against Brian Dungan to stop Dungan’s attempted knife attack. I therefore conclude that Officer Buzzi’s use of force was justified under Connecticut law. The Office of Inspector General will take no further action on this matter."

