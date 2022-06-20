Torrington police looking for hit and run suspect after 12-year-old girl injured

Witnesses said an unknown man was at the scene but left before police arrived.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police in Torrington are looking for a suspect who they said fled the scene after hitting and injuring a 12-year-old girl as she was biking with her friends Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highland Avenue and Horace Street Sunday afternoon for a 12-year-old girl who was struck while she and her friends were crossing Highland Ave. on their bikes, according to police.

The girl was alert and conscious but complained of a knee and head injury. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury by ambulance for treatment. She was in surgery for a broken leg on Monday, according to police.

Witnesses who came upon the crash said they saw an unknown white man who had stopped after the crash standing next to the 12-year-old in the roadway, but he left before any services arrived. Police said the crash is being handled as a hit and run accident, however, there is no description of the vehicle involved available.

Anyone who may have information concerning this or may have been in the area when this incident unfolded, to include video surveillance or ring style cameras at homes in the area is to contact Torrington Police Dispatch/Officer Simpson at (860) 489-2090.

Police also reminded parents to talk with their children about safe bike riding this summer including helmet laws. Anyone under the age of 16 is required to wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

