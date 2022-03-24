Torrington community shaken following police shooting; investigation continues

Police said they were performing a welfare check when an officer was encountered by the man in a manner that he was "forced to fire his service weapon."

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A Torrington community is reacting after a man was shot by police Wednesday night after they responded to a home for a well-being check.

Police were called to the home just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, an officer was confronted by a man in such a way that he "was forced to fire his service weapon," said officials.

The unidentified man was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later flown by Lifestar Helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

A close family member said he was initially in critical condition, but after going through surgery is now listed in stable condition.

The man lived in the home on Tioga Street with his elderly parents, according to officials.

Their next-door neighbor came home to the scene on Wednesday, unable to comprehend what was actually happening.

“Not in a million years would I have ever thought anything," said neighbor Susan Boland. "And then when I found out it was right next door, that hit home.”

Boland wasn't home at the time and said she was reassured by Connecticut State Police that the scene was secure and nobody was in danger. But being right next to a crime scene wasn't easy to grasp for her.

"My bedroom window... if I opened my bedroom window, the crime scene tape was like 20 feet away," Boland said.

Boland said she didn't know the man well, but has seen the older couple around.

“They’re great people. Just your average, quiet elderly couple that came out and, you know, they were friendly with all the neighbors," Boland said.

Another family member spoke to FOX61 off camera. He is the uncle of the man who was shot. He said his brother, the man's father, is a deacon at St. Francis Church in Torrington. He said the father is a man of God and is staying strong during all of this.

Neighbors hope there's a good outcome, but they're still surprised by what happened.

“The cops aren’t up here much at all," said Scott Lucas, who lives in the neighborhood. "I've been here five years and I think I've seen them twice up here and that’s just to put tickets on cars overnight when it snows."

This case is under investigation by the Torrington Judicial District and the office of the Inspector General. They're being assisted by the Central District Major Crime Division of the Connecticut State Police.

