Part of Route 8 closed in Torrington after tractor-trailer crash

The truck crashed off of an overpass spanning Route 8 in Torrington.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Part of Route 8 northbound in Torrington is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed off an overpass early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Greenwoods Road. The truck was driving on the overpass when it went off the bridge and onto Route 8 below. The trailer was seemingly full at the time, although its contents are unknown at this time.

The highway is closed between exits 44 and 46 on the northbound side.

FOX61's Brooke Griffin at the scene said neither the cab nor the trailer was on the overpass anymore.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, officials said.

Officials did not state if anyone was injured in the crash at this time.

Torrington police and fire responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.