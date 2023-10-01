Torrington schools delayed Tuesday after school bus catalytic converter thefts

The bus yard said that 10 catalytic converters were taken from the buses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after 10 catalytic converters were stolen from Torrington school buses.

The Torrington Public School website announced Tuesday morning that they will have a two-hour delay due to the theft from the buses.

All-Star Transportation, the bus company the city uses, said ten catalytic converters were stolen.

Both the district and the bus company said police are investigating the thefts.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.