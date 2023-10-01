x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Torrington

Torrington schools delayed Tuesday after school bus catalytic converter thefts

The bus yard said that 10 catalytic converters were taken from the buses.

More Videos

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after 10 catalytic converters were stolen from Torrington school buses. 

The Torrington Public School website announced Tuesday morning that they will have a two-hour delay due to the theft from the buses. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

All-Star Transportation, the bus company the city uses, said ten catalytic converters were stolen. 

Both the district and the bus company said police are investigating the thefts. 

This is a developing story. 

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Before You Leave, Check This Out