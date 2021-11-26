Limo service helps Torrington Public Schools during bus driver shortage

The city’s main bus provider has had difficulty finding enough drivers, which has caused morning delays.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut school district is turning to a limousine service company to help transport students because of a bus driver shortage that’s been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The Torrington Public Schools district plans to use some of its $5.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay Carriage & Limousine Services of Oxford to help cover its 53 bus routes.

The company says it can provide 30 passenger buses and 10 passenger vans to cover morning bus runs on an emergency basis and afternoon runs more regularly, the Waterbury Republican-American reported.

The city’s main bus provider has had difficulty finding enough drivers, which has caused morning delays.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.