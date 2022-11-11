Vehicle found in fatal hit-and-run in Milford

A GoFundMe to raise money to return the victim's remains to Ecuador has also been set up.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police in New Milford say they have found the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento on Tuesday.

The New Milford Police Department thanked everyone who provided information about the incident in a press release on Friday.

Police said the car that struck Guaman-Sarmiento fled the scene when the incident happened, and police were only able to find it three days later.

They ask that if anyone has additional information, they should contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133 or NSmith@newmilfordpolice.org.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to return Guaman-Sarmiento's remains to his native Ecuador has been set up, and you can donate here.

The GoFundMe reads in part:

"His name was Galo Rafael Guaman but he was best known as Sir Rafael. A man who spent many years in this country working to be able to help his family in Ecuador."

A memorial service will also be held for Guaman-Sarmiento on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.