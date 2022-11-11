x
Litchfield County

Vehicle found in fatal hit-and-run in Milford

A GoFundMe to raise money to return the victim's remains to Ecuador has also been set up.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Police in New Milford say they have found the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento on Tuesday. 

The New Milford Police Department thanked everyone who provided information about the incident in a press release on Friday. 

Police said the car that struck Guaman-Sarmiento fled the scene when the incident happened, and police were only able to find it three days later.

They ask that if anyone has additional information, they should contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133 or NSmith@newmilfordpolice.org.

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to return Guaman-Sarmiento's remains to his native Ecuador has been set up, and you can donate here.

The GoFundMe reads in part:
"His name was Galo Rafael Guaman but he was best known as Sir Rafael. A man who spent many years in this country working to be able to help his family in Ecuador."

A memorial service will also be held for Guaman-Sarmiento on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ecuadorian Civic Center in Danbury. 

