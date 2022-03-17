Dog rescued after falling through ice in Bethlehem

Using ice rescue gear and training, funded by donations from the public, crews successfully pulled the dog out of the water and brought them to shore.

BETHLEHEM, Conn — A dog that fell through the ice was recovered unscathed after a successful ice rescue in Bethlehem on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Bethlehem Fire Department and EMT crews responded to a body of water at the Swendsen Farm Preserve after a dog fell through the ice.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video and shared on social media.

Using ice rescue gear and the training they have learned, funded by donations from the public, crews successfully pulled the dog out of the water and brought them to shore.

Bethlehem Fire Department EMT Ryan Abrams and Captain Mike Sibilia made the rescue on the ice. One person waded in the water where the ice was thin. He broke off additional sheets of ice to reach the dog. Another crew member knelt nearby, ready to bring the dog to shore.

"Thank you to all who have donated to the Bethlehem Firefighters Association in the past. Your donations enabled us to purchase our ice rescue gear. A great job by all involved," the Bethlehem Fire Association said in a social media post on Wednesday.

