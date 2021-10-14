'Uncorroborated' comment regarding an act of violence at Swift Middle School investigated by Watertown PD

Swift Middle School will have a delayed opening due to the investigation.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Swift Middle School in Watertown is on a two-hour delayed opening this morning as police investigate an overheard comment that threatened violence at the school.

Police said investigators and the Watertown Board of Education are investigating the comment which stated there would be an act of violence at the school Thursday; they also said the comment was uncorroborated.

While they do not believe there to be any credibility, police said they are "vigorously investigating" to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Alison Villanueva said in a letter to the community:

"As you know, the Watertown Public Schools' top priority is the safety of all of our students. In this regard we take any information we receive that may be a threat to any one of our schools extremely seriously and work closely with all of our community partners like the Watertown Police Department and other emergency responders in varying situations. We carefully investigate even the smallest piece of information to make sure that all possibilities of threat are eliminated to ensure the safety of our students."

The two-hour delay was out of an abundance of caution by the Board of Education, according to officials, to provide additional time for the investigation.

Additional security will also be on campus today.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

