Bomb threat at Watertown High School 'not credible': Police

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown High School was evacuated midday Thursday for a bomb threat, police confirmed to FOX61 over the phone. The threat was later deemed "not credible."

Police officers and firefighters "worked quickly and swiftly" to trace the phone call's origin, police said. As a precaution, responders are conducting a full sweep of the building and school grounds.

All employees that were inside the building can go back inside after police give a final all clear.

Classes are not in session until next week, according to the school district's online calendar.

This is a developing story.

