Watertown schools temporarily delayed after FBI warns of social media threat

Officials have determined so far that the sender of the social media threat does not live in the Watertown/Oakville area.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Watertown students were temorarily delayed Friday morning as police and the FBI investigated a social media threat targeting an unidentified school in Connecticut.

"Since the most recent events in our nation, the FBI has increased their level of communication with all local PDs and we are thankful that their new processes are in action," the Watertown Police Department said on Facebook Friday morning.

The school was put on a temporary shelter-in-place, which was lifted around 10 a.m.

Officials determined that the sender of the social media threat does not live in the Watertown/Oakville area and was not directed at any Watertown school. Further searches confirmed there is no longer a threat in Watertown, officials said.

Watertown police will have an increased presence at the local schools during the day as the investigation into the social media threat continues. The school day will resume as normal.

It is not known if other school districts across the state are sheltering in place or taking action in response to the social media threat. No other additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

