Winchester Public Schools dismiss early due to heating issue

Officials said the issue was at Batcheller Elementary School but the district is dismissing all schools early.

WINCHESTER, Conn. — A heating issue at a Winchester elementary school is prompting the entire district to dismiss early, officials said Tuesday.

The heating issue is located at the Batcheller School, located on Pratt Street. Due to the issue, the entire district will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Officials did not reveal the extent of the heating issue or how long it would take to be fixed.

Parent pickups and walkers at all buildings will be at 10:30 a.m.

Students that are not be picked up by 10:50 a.m. will be held in the main office. Buses will begin pickups at 11 a.m. at each school building, according to officials.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," they said in a statement.

Despite the dismissal, Ski Club at Isabelle M Pearson Middle School will still be held today. Students are instructed to meet at the school at 3:45 a.m. and the bus will leave at 4 p.m.



Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

