3 arrested in Winsted cat hoarding case

The more than 150 cats have since been adopted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINCHESTER, Conn — Three people were arrested in connection with a cat hoarding case last week after an anonymous tip led police to a house in Winsted back in June.

The Winchester Police Department received an anonymous phone call concerning a sick cat on Moore Avenue. in Winsted on June 13. When they arrived, police and animal control officers noticed the strong odor of urine emanating from the home. Numerous cats were seen inside the residence.

At the time, police said animal control found more than 150 cats, and counting, two dogs, and a ferret at the home. The Winchester police chief called the situation "cat hoarding."

Police said eight people lived in the home, including a 6-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The other occupants of the residence were identified as James Thomen Sr., 61, Laura Thomen, 53, and Marissa O’Brien, 30.

The other residents were not named nor charged.

The children were removed immediately by the Department of Children and Families and placed with relatives.

After an investigation, police charged James Thomen, Laura Thomen and O’Brien each with 106 counts of cruelty to an animal, two counts of risk of injury to a minor. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.