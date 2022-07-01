Winsted man charged after woman assaulted in Norfolk: State police

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — A Winsted man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted a woman in Norwalk.
Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police were notified of a woman who appeared to be in medical distress. She had been walking in the area of Parker Hill Road.
The caller told state police what she was wearing and troopers were able to find her quickly, police said.
According to investigators, the woman said she had been out on a walk when a man had physically assaulted her, and attempted to sexually assault her.
State police with help from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were able to identify the man as 20-year-old Jason Heath.
Heath was taken into custody two and a half hours later and taken to Troop B and charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree stalking.
Heath was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected in Torrington Superior Court on Friday.
