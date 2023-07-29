Bethlehem beach incident leaves 1 hospitalized

BETHLEHEM, Connecticut — A person has been hospitalized following an incident at a lake in Bethlem on Saturday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police officials said the incident is categorized as a medical assist. The person was taken to a local hospital after life-saving measures were performed.
DEEP officials also said the incident was not boat-related.
