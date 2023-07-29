Bethlehem beach incident leaves 1 hospitalized

Life-saving measures were performed on the person.

BETHLEHEM, Connecticut — A person has been hospitalized following an incident at a lake in Bethlem on Saturday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police officials said the incident is categorized as a medical assist. The person was taken to a local hospital after life-saving measures were performed.

DEEP officials also said the incident was not boat-related.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.