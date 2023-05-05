Woman missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent found

Connecticut State Police Troop L said that Marta Renee Bowen was safely located and is being treated by emergency services.

KENT, Connecticut — A woman who was missing on the Appalachian Trail in Kent has been found on Friday.

Connecticut State Police Troop L posted on their Facebook that Marta Renee Bowen, 60, was safely located and is being treated by emergency services.

***UPDATE*** The missing adult female has been safely located and is being treated by emergency services. We thank everyone for the help! Posted by Connecticut State Police - Troop L Litchfield on Friday, May 5, 2023

DEEP officials said she is being treated at an area hospital.

Bowen was first reported missing on May 3 by Troop L. They sent out details of her appearance and physical features in hopes that the public could find her.

On Thursday, DEEP's EnCon police said that indications were that she walked about from a campsite on her own. They also were using a CSP helicopter in the search and a CSP dive team was on standby.

DEEP said that on Friday she found other hikers on the trail and used their phone to call 911. She was located by first responders in Kent several miles south of her campsite.

In total, Bowen was considered missing for just under 48 hours.

