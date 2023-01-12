Wrong-way driver on Route 8 in Thomaston arrested: State police

A southbound driver was able to get the wrong-way driver's attention and told him to turn his car around, troopers said.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police has arrested a man accused of driving the wrong way on Route 8 in Thomaston while under the influence on Tuesday evening.

Troop L received several 911 calls around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting a driver traveling north on the southbound side of Route 8 near Exit 39.

A southbound driver was able to get the wrong-way driver's attention and told him to turn his car around, troopers said.

The wrong-way car then used the Exit 39 south off-ramp and got back on Route 8 via the northbound entrance ramp.

State police stopped a car that matched the description of the wrong-way driver near Exit 42. The driver, identified as Shawn Wiosna, 47, of Torrington, was observed to exhibit signs of possible impairment, troopers said.

He refused to leave the vehicle after state police asked him to several times. Troopers then got Wiosna out of the car and put him under arrest.

Wiosna agreed to partake in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, where troopers said he did not perform to standard.

Wiosna was charged with interfering with an officer, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and driving the wrong way.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

