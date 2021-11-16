Car crashes into Litchfield CVS building

No serious injuries were reported.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — A car smashed into the CVS in Litchfield on Tuesday afternoon, but no one was seriously injured, officials said.

Connecticut State Police Troop L in Litchfield said they received a call around 12:12 p.m. for a report of a vehicle inside the CVS in Litchfield with multiple people trapped, located inside a shopping plaza at 266 West Street, Route 202.

Local1567 IAFF Torrington Fire Dept. was added due to the nature of the incident.

When they arrived, one person was entrapped in the vehicle, and another was pinned between the vehicle and collapsed shelving. Crews removed both parties from the building and were taken to area hospitals.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.