Live-in boyfriend accused of killing Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca

He is charged with murder and is being held on $2 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court Monday.



Aleman-Popoca was found dead on July 15th in a “shallow grave” behind LoMonaco's Ristorante Italiano, where Jara-Acupina worked. The 27-year-old mother had been missing for two weeks before her body was found.



"In short, Jonathan concocted a story that Lizzbeth had ran off when he knew she was already dead. He then used this story to lie to her family, her loved ones, and then eventually law enforcement when her family basically forced him to report her missing. After this initial missing persons report, Jonathan continued to lie to investigators and also tried to conceal where he had buried her," said East Haven Chief of Police Ed Lennon.



The OCME declared the cause of death for Aleman-Popoca as "Homicidal Asphyxia."