Live music returns | Live Nation celebrates with a special offer for fans

$20 tickets? Say less.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Live Nation announced a celebratory offer on Thursday for fans as live music returns to venues this summer.

They are offering $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows. This price includes taxes and fees. However, the offer stands for a limited time only next week.

As venues reopen, artists and fans feel the excitement.

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” said the Jonas Brothers.

A variety of bands are coming to three venues in CT– Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford – and will have select and limited $20 tickets available.

The Xfinity Theatre will host Alanis Morissette, Dead & Co, Florida Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers, KISS, KORN, Lil Baby, Slipknot and Thomas Rhett.

Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater will host performances by Harry Connick, Jr and his Band, Little Big Town, Trippie Redd, Foreigner, Brit Floyd, Alice Cooper, Dropkick Murphys & Rancid, Rod Wave, NF, 3 Doors Down, Brothers Osborne and Kings of Leon.

Lastly, Toyota Oakdale Theatre presents Ledisi, Disney Princess, Kesha, A Tribute to The Beatles White Album and Temptations & The Four Tops.

Live Nation says $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting July 28 at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting July 27 at 12pm ET/9am PT.

