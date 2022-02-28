Living On Edge: Hypnosis being used to ease COVID-19 distress

"What’s happened with pandemic is that we have people on edge, but the capacity to stay on edge has become depleted as we’ve seen wave upon wave on unpredictability”

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Have you noticed the people around you (or yourself) being more "on edge" recently...or perhaps throughout the last two years? The pandemic has forced us to live in a world that's ever-changing with rules that are constantly being updated and amended.

Dr. Javeed Sukehera, Chief of Psychiatry at the Institute of Living, says that when people are on edge it's because they are in "threat mode" or "self-protective mode". We go into this mode when we're experiencing a threat or something stressful in life and therefore we begin to operate and function at a more emotional level. The only problem is that this "threat mode" is supposed to be temporary, not two years long.

"What's happened with pandemic is that we have people on edge, but the capacity to stay on edge has become depleted as we’ve seen wave upon wave on unpredictability,” says Sukera.

Dr. Sukhera says that there has been a significant increase in the number of people seeking out mental health professionals and going to therapy to deal with the mental health issues associated with living through a global pandemic. In addition to traditional methods, many people are also seeking out more non-traditional methods to better their mental health, like hypnosis.

Mind's Eye Hypnosis in Simsbury, Conn. is owned and operated by Yovanna Morè. Morè worked for twenty years as a social worker and has now become a certified hypnotist. She says that her practice in Simsbury has grown significantly since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Hypnosis is a method of utilizing the subconscious part of your brain to re-wire or re-learn certain behaviors, thoughts, feelings or emotions. Whereas meditation is something you can do by yourself, hypnosis requires a guide or hypnotist.

"Hypnosis forces us, in this society we live in, it’s never quiet it’s always moving it’s always going, to go inward," Yovanna said. "To be with our own self. And frankly, some of us don’t know how to do that.”

That practice can be quite uncomfortable for us to do. Oftentimes, we make ourselves busy to avoid the very thing hypnosis requires. Morè says the majority of her clients seek her services to help deal with issues related to anxiety.

"Anxiety is an emotion based on time. Whether it’s past or future...which means it takes you from the present," According to Morè.

"We are all hypnotizable," she added, "because we all possess a subconscious mind. In fact, we’re 95% subconscious. And it’s the power of the mind that can make these changes for you."

If you'd like more information about the services Yovanna provides out of her office in Simsbury head to her website Minds-Eye-Hypnosis.com

Ben Goldman is an anchor at FOX61 News. He can be reached at bgoldman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.