L.L. Bean 'Bootmobile' coming to Avon Tuesday

AVON, Conn. — If you see a giant boot in the Farmington Valley this week, don't be alarmed. L.L. Bean has come to Connecticut in its "Bootmobile" to visit fans.

The 14-foot shoe on wheels travels around the Northeast to spread joy and give away L.L. Bean swag. Visitors can also purchase items at the pop-up shop.

Folks can find the Bootmobile at the Shops at Nod Brook in Avon on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It also visited the Torrington Library over the weekend.

L.L. Bean said the boot is a size 700 shoe, which means the person wearing them would be 143 feet tall.

I saw the Oscar Mayer vehicle, now my goal is to see the @LLBean Bootmobile this week.

They're in Torrington tonight until 5 p.m. and will be in Avon from 10a-5p on Tuesday.

Go show these boots some love! pic.twitter.com/s6sljQvkFD — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) November 21, 2021

