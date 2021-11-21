x
L.L. Bean 'Bootmobile' coming to Avon Tuesday

Visitors can also purchase items at the pop-up shop.
Credit: L.L. Bean

AVON, Conn. — If you see a giant boot in the Farmington Valley this week, don't be alarmed. L.L. Bean has come to Connecticut in its "Bootmobile" to visit fans.

The 14-foot shoe on wheels travels around the Northeast to spread joy and give away L.L. Bean swag. Visitors can also purchase items at the pop-up shop.

Folks can find the Bootmobile at the Shops at Nod Brook in Avon on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It also visited the Torrington Library over the weekend.

L.L. Bean said the boot is a size 700 shoe, which means the person wearing them would be 143 feet tall.

