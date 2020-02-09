Taking only two days artists poured of hours of work to paint the 16 letters to spell out “Black Lives Matter” in front of the city hall.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — In Bloomfield, on Tuesday night a Black Lives Mural was unveiled. The first of three murals that will be around town. Taking only two days artists poured of hours of work to paint the 16 letters to spell out “Black Lives Matter” in front of the city hall. Local artists gathered along with community members during Tuesday nights unveiling.

Trae Brooks designed and painted the “A” which features various colors, two eyes, and a heart.

"Representation matters so we all want to be seen and heard and that sort of the just of what I was trying to get with my piece,” said Brooks.

Sharing with FOX61, Brooks thought it was incredible to have community support from a town he grew up in.

Local artists paint Black Lives Matter mural In Bloomfield 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

A few letters over co-workers Zazzarro Decarirsh & Corrine Patterson designed the “L”. Inside symbols of love and unity were placed in the letter.

"Then I came down to show the world because it’s about the whole world it’s just not the United States the black lives movement is worldwide. I came down with the two hearts that are intertwined that’s the love and I went to the peace and unity because together we can conquer all things need, ” said Decarrish.

Patterson added, "the message is unity and community and there’s power in the community. It’s not about black and white it’s not about groups it’s about people in humanity and love for humanity and that’s what we need the most right now. So that’s what this is all about just loving humanity loving our people in coming together as a community”