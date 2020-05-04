Bicyclist seriously injured in Manchester crash

Happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are investigating a crash that resulted in serious injuries to a bicyclist.

Police said at 1:33 p.m. they were called to East Middle Tpke at the intersection of Summit St for a report of a crash with injuries.

When they arrived, they found a car vs bicycle crash that resulted in potential serious injuries to bicyclist. The bicyclist was taken via ambulance to Hartford Hospital. The operator of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.