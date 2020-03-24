Questions remain in death of father and children in Norwalk

The father, Yimi Moncada, allegedly killed his children then took his own life.

NORWALK, Conn. — There is still no cause of death issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in the heartbreaking story of two children and their father found dead in a garage in Norwalk Monday.

It was behind the three family home, at 8 Elizabeth Street, in the detached garage, where the discovery of three dead people resulted is a scream and a 911 call.

Norwalk police received the call at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. And, several hours later, police identified the victims as five-year-old Giselle Moncada-Valdavinos and her four-year-old brother, Jesus.

Their father, 27-year-old, Yimi Moncada, allegedly killed his children then took his own life.

Giselle was kindergartner at Rowayton Elementary School. Norwalk Public Schools issued a statement calling this “a senseless act.”

The school system’s statement continued, saying “Counselors will be available by phone, video chat or video conference for any student or staff who need support.“

A mini memorial, complete with the pictures of two children presumed to be the ones killed, is set up in front of the Elizabeth Street home. FOX61 is choosing not showing the pictures of the children because we have not yet confirmed that the pictures are indeed of the deceased children.

A car was removed from the property Monday afternoon on a flatbed truck to be taken for further examination.