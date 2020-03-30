Local Donut Shop puts Dr. Fauci’s face on donut

And it’s become a big hit

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Local businesses are having to get creative to stay open during this difficult time, but one business getting a little extra creative.



Donut Crazy in West Hartford is putting Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on a doughnut, and it’s become a big hit.

“At this time right now when everything is so serious, it’s nice to be able to put a smile on peoples faces,” said Irene Luaices, owner, Donut Crazy West Hartford.

A smile is exactly what donut crazy is getting from their customers when they see it.

Putting the infectious disease doctor’s face on a donut was a fun idea, and it has taken off.

“It’s a Boston cream donut with Fauci’s face on it, on edible paper so you can eat the whole thing,” said Luaices.

Both Sunday and Monday, Donut Crazy sold out of these donuts, just a few hour after opening.

They’re also using donuts as a way to give back! For every donut purchased, donut crazy is donating a donut to healthcare workers on the front line.

“Today we donated 50 sandwiches to UConn health and some coffee from Weha Roasters. We are just trying to help out the first responders, they are the real heroes and we are just honored to do anything we can to help them.”