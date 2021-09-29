2 fallen firefighters from Connecticut to be honored at a national memorial ceremony

James Woodman, a firefighter/paramedic with the West Haven Fire Department, and Fire Marshall Timothy Smith of the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office, will be honored.

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Two local fallen firefighters will be honored by The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at the 40th Annual National Fallen Fighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland.

James Woodman, a firefighter/paramedic with the West Haven Fire Department, and Fire Marshall Timothy Smith of the Orange Fire Marshal’s Office will be among the honorees at the National Fire Academy campus in Emmitsburg.

Woodman, 55, died on March 29, 2019, in the Center at Centennial in Colorado Springs from long-term injuries that he incurred as a firefighter/paramedic with the West Haven Fire Department.

He was honored by the Connecticut Fallen Firefighter Memorial in October 2019 and the West Haven Fire Department dedicated a new firefighting boat in his name.

Smith, 56, died on Jan. 19, 2020, in a crash while returning from a call. He began his career in 1984 as a volunteer before becoming a fire marshal in 1989 at the age of 26. He spent his whole life in Orange and gave back to his community greatly.

The events this weekend will begin with a candlelight service on Saturday at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the memorial service will take place at 10 a.m.

Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years will also be honored.

This year, COVID-19 related line-of-duty deaths are a factor in the tribute and will continue to be in the future.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

Both events will be streamed on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s website.

