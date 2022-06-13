Stew Leonard's steps up as families struggle with baby formula shortage

Stew Leonard's has been in business for 100 years in Connecticut and has never sold baby formula, but this is about to change.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — 15,000 bottles of formula are across three stores in Connecticut.

The baby formula shortage is continuing to affect families across Connecticut but families could start seeing more formula on shelves soon.

State of Connecticut Officials and Stew Leonard, Jr. of the store Stew Leonard announced on Monday the first shipment of thousands of units of baby formula, Similac Alimentum.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s literally blood, sweat and tears, trying to find formula,” said Courtney Merill.

Courtney Merrill’s son will be six months old this month. She is one of many families being impacted by the baby formula shortage in Connecticut.

“It’s getting worse and worse,” said Merrill. “You go to the store and they limit you to four but that is a day or two supply so you’re back at it again next week and just knowing the mom guilt of not knowing where your formula is going to be."

Mothers like her are still feeling the blow of this ongoing crisis but help is on the way.

“We just wanted to act really quickly and just wanted to get whatever we could get right away, but the parents who have been here so far have been happy and excited that we have baby formula here,” said Jason Tavello with Stew Leonard's.

Stew Leonard's has been in business for 100 years in Connecticut and has never sold baby formula.

They say they saw a need and stepped up, bringing 15 thousand bottles of formula to the state.

“The nice thing about being a family business is that you can move quickly. So I think when there is a need you do what you can because that’s what Connecticut is made up of a lot of family businesses and a lot of families,” said Tavello.

"It just came in the store, it's been flying off the shelves like you can see already,” said Stew Leonard.

An effort Governor Ned Lamont says will continue.

"Working with public private partnership like with what we're doing with you is making an enormous difference. They're bringing a lot of formula in the state right now. I'm told one of the first distribution spots is Target. So there's more supply coming from there as well,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

There is no limit on how much formula you can get at Stew Leonard's. They are spread across three locations in Connecticut.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.