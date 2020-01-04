Local Health Director says everyone should assume they have COVID-19

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District, which covers Bethany, North Haven, and Hamden, held a teleconference with its districts Tuesday.

HAMDEN, Conn. — It’s not a mandate that we all shelter in place, but the Health Director of one district in Connecticut is telling people to look at this COVID-19 pandemic in a way that perhaps no one else has suggested.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District, which covers Bethany, North Haven, and Hamden, held a teleconference with its districts Tuesday. And, Wednesday, Hamden’s Mayor told us the Health Director, Richard Matheny, was very pointed in his comments.

"The direct question yesterday was 'well, if people don’t even have symptoms necessarily and they may be transmitting them, what’s the message from the health department we should be sending out to a residents,'" Hamden Mayor Curt Leng asked, "And, he said that everyone should assume that everyone’s positive."

In other words, residents, statewide, should be staying home whenever possible. And, being diligent about social distancing when they must out.

"You have to have that distance because the person that you were talking to, that you are giving a hug too, that you are shaking hands with may have COVID and have no idea whatsoever that they have it," said Leng.

In a town-wide emergency management meeting this morning, Leng said Fire Chief Gary Merwede said there’s no doubt COVID-19 will touch everyone in some way personally.

"If you think about it, if you know 100 people, someone in that 100 people is probably going to have a serious condition involving this virus," Leng said.

Since the advent of COVID-19, doctors have been saying it’s not necessary to wear a mask unless you’re sick. But, again, sometimes those infected remained asymptomatic for days.

"If you have the availability of a basic mask or even once that are being made by cloth etc., I don’t think, personally, it can hurt," Leng added.