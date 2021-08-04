Local police warn residents against fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Law enforcement agencies have reported cases of fraudulent vaccination cards in Connecticut and across the country.

Local police issued a warning Thursday afternoon regarding individuals who are selling or using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The Meriden Police issued the warning, saying that selling or having a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card is illegal in Connecticut.

They said the vaccination cards are used to provide information about what type of vaccine an individual has received and the date it was administered.

“If you do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in black vaccination record cards with false information,” Meriden police said in their warning. “Misrepresentation can put you or other individuals at risk.”

Law enforcement has reported cases of fraudulent vaccination cards in Connecticut and across the country.

Earlier this week, a woman was arrested for using a fake vaccine card with the word “Maderna” while attempting to visit Hawaii and avoid travel restrictions, according to multiple reports.

