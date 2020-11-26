Local restaurant owner gives back to Vernon community for third year in a row

“I literally slept on the street up there,” says Wright. “I slept in this park and I’m in a position to help people. It really means a lot to me.”

VERNON, Conn. — A local restaurant owner has once again gone above and beyond for his community by opening his doors and handing out free thanksgiving meals. This has become a Thanksgiving tradition for Craig Wright, owner of Craig’s kitchen in Vernon. This year is extra special for Craig, though.

“I literally slept on the street up there,” says Wright. “I slept in this park and I’m in a position to help people. It really means a lot to me.”

Craig Wright has come a long way.

“I came from absolutely nothing,” says Wright.

From Detroit, Michigan, to Vernon, Connecticut, to a stint in prison and now to owning a restaurant in town; after the community rallied around Craig when someone stole his cash register. For the past three Thanksgivings, Craig has come to work to give back to his community.



“If you’re in a position to help people, why not? And I’m not the richest guy,” says Wright.



But he possibly has the richest heart—and some of his biggest support has come from an unlikely friend—State’s Attorney Matt Gedansky and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s Office.



“This man sentenced me to years in prison,” says Wright. “Years later he reaches out to help me feed the community. That really means a lot to me. We’ve done a lot these past three years. That right there really meant a lot to me.”

The Tolland State’s Attorney’s office is not the only thing Craig has inspired. He has a team of people ready to make Thanksgiving possible.



“It’s all about community,” says Tammy Eldredge, a volunteer from Rockville. “It’s all about helping out the people we live with and interact with on a daily basis but don’t necessarily know their names.”



Operations are a little different than in years past. Previously, people were able to go inside and have a buffet meal together. This year because of COVID restrictions, Craig is handing out meals. He says the need is even greater this year. He expects to feed 300 people.

People donated food, cash, and supplies for people in need.

“After COVID, I mean, he lost his job because of COVID so it’s tough,” says Nora Alpers-Leone from Vernon. “So it’s amazing that someone is doing this.”

“A lot of people are out of work,” says Wright. “A lot of people can’t afford certain things throughout the week, let alone a big feast on Thanksgiving. So, it’s the least I could do for everybody.”