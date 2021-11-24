Local restaurants, bakeries busy filling orders ahead of Thanksgiving

Businesses see larger orders compared to last year.

GLASTONBURY, Conn — Thanksgiving meals are ready to go at many Connecticut restaurants that do the cooking for you.

At Que Whiskey Kitchen in Southington, supply shortages did not stop them from making the meals happen.

"So, we're doing the whole smoked turkey. Went with the 18-pound ones this year. Unfortunately, due to COVID, there was difficulty getting the smaller ones," said Anthony Stewart, the Que Whiskey general manager.

It wasn't too much of a problem though, since orders were much larger this year for many restaurants.

"This year, we've just about doubled last year's numbers. And we're finding that last year's orders were two to four people they were smaller groups. This year there's much larger, a lot of orders for 12 to 16 and large turkeys and things like that," said Scott Smith, vice president and COO of Max Restaurant Group.

They spent Wednesday afternoon busy making deliveries, getting all the Thanksgiving essentials right to people's doors.

Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shop in Wethersfield also noticed more orders and a busier year compared to last.

"This year has been the busiest Thanksgiving so far. And I think that it's just due to the fact that people are able to celebrate it with their friends and family and everyone's excited and feels a little more comfortable so we've been very busy," said owner, Lorena Chimirri.

Back to normal, and back with loved ones, celebrating safely. Businesses are excited for what the rest of the holiday season holds.

"I hope everything goes well for Thanksgiving and that Christmas is even better," Chimirri said.

