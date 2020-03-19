Local restaurants evolve to stay open during COVID-19 outbreak

Adding new options to keep their business going and their customers fed

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — One of the industries taking the biggest hit right now is the restaurant industry.

At Eco Coffee House in East Hampton on a regular day customers would come in through the store front, but it is not a regular day and that store front is not open.

However, they are open for business just in a different way they’ve now opened a window and they’re also selling some of the necessities for their customers.

“ I decided I have this opportunity with this window that I’ve never used before and I thought what a great idea to try and help people who can’t get into the grocery stores right now people with cystic fibrosis or who are diabetic,” said Susan Popielaski, Owner, Eco Coffee House.

In addition to her coffee menu, Susan is now offering customers some of the basic staples like eggs, milk and butter.

“These are really tough times and we all need to work together to end this.”

Just down the road in Cobalt, the Sleepy Rooster Café also changing how they operate. Adding new options to keep their business going and their customers fed.

“ I know all these restaurants are trying to innovate add some technology, add delivery we did not have this before. I’ve been working hard to get online ordering set up for our café and potentially even offer some delivery to local areas,” said Amanda Pizzoferrato, Owner, The Sleepy Rooster cafe.

Local customers continuing to support these businesses as they find new ways to operate and serve the community.