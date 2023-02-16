'Calling Puerto Rico' | Local theater group helps island recovery efforts

Pa’lante Theater Company will be donating a portion of all ticket sales to a non-profit helping with Hurricane Fiona's recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERBURY, Conn. — Years after Hurricane Maria left the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico devastated and dismantled the island's power grid, recovery efforts continue, but so do the natural disasters.

Pa'lante Theatre Company, part of the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Center in Waterbury, is collaborating with Seven Angels Theatre, to showcase the premiere of "Calling Puerto Rico", written by Juan Ramirez Jr.

"Calling Puerto Rico" tells the story of a grandson from the Bronx and a grandfather in Puerto Rico that will soon face the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

"There is pain and tragedy, as we know that Hurricane Maria has devastated or is going to devastate the island of Puerto Rico," said Director and Founder, Nelson Rafael Feliciano-Roman. "To really talk to our diaspora of our people, whether you're Puerto Rican or Latine or you're from any part of the diaspora, we've all been devastated by natural events, hurricanes, weather storms, and earthquakes."

Feliciano-Roman founded the Pa'lante Theatre Company as a place to call home for anyone within the Afro-Caribbean diaspora to say "estamos aqui."

"The shows that we show through this play, through the film festival, and multiple theatre shows that we are doing are going to be reflective of the black and brown community. We're gonna tell the story that aren't often highlighted first and foremost," he said.

Calling "Puerto Rico" will run from Feb. 17-26, tickets are on sale at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury on 1 Plank Road.

"It's been such an honor being able to represent someone from my own culture on stage something that growing up, for myself, I didn't get to see that representation on stage or on film," said Fior Rodriguez who is starring Melosa in Calling Puerto Rico.

Pa’lante Theater Company will be donating a portion of all ticket sales to a non-profit helping with Hurricane Fiona's recovery efforts.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.