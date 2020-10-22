Lockdowns caused by police investigation lifted at multiple Norwich schools, one closed for the day

A staff member called 911 after seeing what appeared to be a person walking toward Moriarty School who could intend harm, Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said.

NORWICH, Conn. — School district officials announced Thursday that all classes and food service pick up have been cancelled at the Moriarty School following an incident that led to the lockdowns of its building and other area schools.

A staff member called 911 around 10:15 a.m. after seeing what appeared to be a person walking toward Moriarty School who could intend harm, Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said in a letter.

25 police officers responded to the school, whose building was placed in lockdown.

Neighboring schools, Wequonnoc and Kelly were immediately placed on lockdown, while all other district schools were notified to have heightened security awareness, Stringfellow continued.

According to Norwich Police, officers searched the area for a male dressed in black who was carrying a long object.

He had been spotted last in the area of Lawler Lane and Old Canterbury/Canterbury Turnpike prior to the lockdowns.

As of 11:01 a.m., police said the lockdowns were lifted at Moriarty, Wequonnoc and Kelly.

However, Norwich PD deemed it safe to send Moriarty School staff home for the day and cancel all remote sessions, as well as food service pick up.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing and no one should go into the school at this time.

Staff are expected to return Friday when all remote sessions and food service will return to their regular schedules.

"I am grateful for the immediacy of the rapid response by the Norwich Police to Moriarty School," Stringfellow added. "I am extremely proud of our Moriarty School team for swiftly moving into their school safety protocol and I am thankful that everyone is safe."

No further details regarding the investigation are available at this time.